Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: 60 new cases come to light; state tally rises to 548

The state of Madhya Pradesh has reported 60 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall total in state to 548. As per latest reports, coronavirus has now spread to 22 districts in MP.

Indore has been the worst hit city in MP due to coronavirus with 281 cases and 30 deaths followed by Bhopal (131 cases and 2 deaths)

Ujjain has had 15 coronavirus cases including 5 deaths while 14 cases each have been reported from Khargone, Morena and Barwani.

Coronavirus: MP district-wise list

District Cases Deaths Indore 281 30 Bhopal 131 2 Jabalpur 09 0 Gwalior 6 0 Shivpuri 2 0 Ujjain 15 5 Khargone 14 2 Morena 14 0 Chhindwara 4 1 Barwani 14 0 Betul 1 0 Vidisha 13 0 Sheopur 2 0 Hoshangabad 10 0 Khandwa 6 0 Raisen 1 0 Dewas 3 1 Torrent 1 0 Sagar 1 0 Shajapur 1 0 Ratlam 1 0 Mandsaur 1 0

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News