9 coronavirus hotspots declared containment zones in Gurugram; to be sealed immediately

Image Source : AP A National Disaster Response Force soldier disinfects an area during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 9, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

As many as nine areas have been identified by the Haryana government in Gurugram which have emerged as COVID-19 hotspots lately and will be sealed off with immediate effect. Multiple coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gurugram, therefore the entire geographical area falling under these places is declared as containment zone, a statement from District Administration, Gurugram said.

Gurugram Containment Zones

Sector 9 Sector 54/Nirvana Country Palam Vihar Emar Palm Gardens, Sector 83 Laburnum Society Sector 39 Fazilpur, Jharsa Ward no. 11, Pataudi Raipur, Sohna

COVID-19 cases in Haryana have notched up to 169 including 3 deaths. Containment zones have been declared in other parts of the NCR including Delhi and Noida. India's overall case tally has reached 5,875 alongside 169 deaths.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News