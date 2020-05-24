Image Source : PTI (FILE) Uttar Pradesh declares air travel guidelines, 14-day quarantine mandated in some situations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Sunday released air travel guidelines for the state. Uttar Pradesh is allowing resumption of domestic air travel in the state from May 25. The guidelines will be applicable as soon as air travel resumes.

Broadly, the state administration has mandated compliance with social distancing norms. Under no circumstances will a large crowd will be allowed to gather. The passengers have been advised to wear masks and wash their hands.

Here are Uttar Pradesh air travel guidelines in detail:

All incoming passengers will have to register themselves on reg.upcovid.com before exiting the airport. This will be mandatory. An sms and a pdf file will be sent on the phones of registered travellers and it will be compulsory to show SMS/pdf file to exit the airport. All those who don't wish to leave the state in a week will have to undergo home quarantine for 14 days. A poster will be stuck outside such a house and social surveillance will be carried out. The home-quarantined person will carry out a self-examination on the sixth day of his/her arrival and if found negative, home-quarantine will end. The decision to provide concession in home-quarantine will be taken by district administration. If adequate arrangements cannot be made for home-quarantine, the passenger will be kept in institutional quarantine. Passengers who are going to stay in the state for less than a week or travelling someplace else after staying in the state will have to provide proof of their future travel. If a passenger shows symptoms of fever, cough, breathlessness it will be informed on the number 1800-180-514 If the incoming passenger is visiting any residential area and meeting other people, district administration will be intimated of these places and people. Sanitisation will be ensured.

