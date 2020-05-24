Image Source : FILE Centre issues international travel guidelines, makes 14-day quarantine mandatory for arrivals

International Travel Guidelines: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday issued guidelines for international travel, which includes 14-day quarantine mandatory for international arrivals. Out of the 14 days, 7-days of institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation.

In cases of human distress, serious illness, death in the family, children below 10 years or pregnancy, home quarantine of 14 days may be permitted. Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory during this period. The same rules apply for those arriving through land borders as well.

