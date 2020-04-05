Image Source : AP (FILE) Samples of 25 people, linked to Nizamuddin event, test negative in Arunachal (Representative image)

Swab samples of 25 people from Arunachal Pradesh linked to a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin have tested negative, health officials said

on Sunday. Swab samples were taken from 22 people who attended the congregation last month, besides the family members of the state's lone COVID-19 patient. All of the samples tested negative, they said.

The patient, a 31-year-old migrant worker who is undergoing treatment at the zonal general hospital at Tezu in Lohit district, is asymptomatic, they said, adding that he also attended the congregation.

The patients family members will be tested again, state surveillance officer (IDSP) L Jampa said.

A total of 134 samples from the state were tested till Saturday and 106 were found to be negative, while results of 28 were awaited, the officer said.

Capital deputy commissioner Komkar Dulom said that 30 people are at quarantine centres in Itanagar and out of them, three are students.

A total of 1,149 people are in home quarantine in Itanagar.

