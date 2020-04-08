Arvind Kejriwal instructs government departments to halt expenses except for salaries

Image Source : FILE Kejriwal instructs government departments to halt expenses except for salaries

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday instructed government departments to halt expenses other than staff salaries. The decision has been taken with a view to save money in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Kejriwal has sent out instructions saying that any expense other than that for coronavirus and national lockdown will have to get a sanction from the finance department.

"We will have to heavily cut expenses looking at revenue situation," said Kejriwal in his tweet in Hindi.

दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी विभागों को सेलेरी के अलावा सभी खर्च रोकने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं. कोरोना और लॉकडाउन सम्बन्धी ख़र्चों के अलावा कोई अन्य खर्च केवल वित्त विभाग की अनुमति से ही किया जाएगा.

रेवेन्यू की वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए सरकार को अपने ख़र्चों में भारी कटौती करनी होगी. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2020

There have been 576 infections in Delhi. There have been 9 deaths while 21 have been recovered.

Several areas in New Delhi have been designated as hotspots. These hotspots will now be sealed till the morning of April 15. No one will be allowed to go in or out of these hotspots and not even mediapersons will be allowed to venture in or out.

There are 20 hotspots in New Delhi

Click here to read more

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News