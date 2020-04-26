Agra may become next Wuhan, please save my city: Mayor writes to UP Deputy CM

Image Source : LAKSHYA RANA Agra may become next Wuhan, please save my city: Mayor writes to UP Dy CM

In an impassioned letter to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Verma, Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain has urged him to save his city which, he says, can be the next Wuhan. The letter has been dated April 21 and has been directly addressed to the deputy chief minister.

At the outset of his letter written in Hindi, Jain says that if coronavirus situation in Agra is not managed properly, it may resemble Wuhan, the city in China that was the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic that has now threatens the entire world. Jain claimed that local administration has been "useless".

"No testing is taking place in the qurantine centres set up by the local administration in coronavirus hotspots. No arrangements have been made to provide food and water to patients. In government hospitals, care is not being provided to patients having other diseases. Many are dying because of no treatment [...] Private hospitals are merely carrying out paperwork and nothing is happening on ground..." says Jain in the letter.

It is worth noting that Naveen Jain belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party that controls UP government.

Agra Mayor fears that if situation is not controlled, people will be angry and the BJP will have to pay the price.

Read the entire letter:

Letter written by Naveen Jain, Mayor of Agra

Uttar Pradesh has 1843 coronavirus cases. There have been 29 deaths till now.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage