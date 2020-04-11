7529 patients, 242 deaths: Check statewise tally as coronavirus cases surge in India

Cases of the deadly coronavirus in India have surged to 7,529 with 242 deaths, according to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the last figures, Maharashtra continued to be at the top with 1574 confirmed cases of the virus along with 110 deaths. Tamil Nadu stood next with 911 cases while eight people were reported dead in the state. Close to Tamil Nadu was Delhi, the national capital, where at least 903 cases of the infection were found while 14 have died. Here's a statewise tally depicting the latest figures.
IN NUMBERS: STATEWISE TALLY OF INDIA'S CORONAVIRUS CASES