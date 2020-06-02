Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 51 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 661

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 661 after 51 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin issued by the state health department stated. At least 296 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 400 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state. Five persons have died due to the contagion in the state.

The recovery rate for COVID-19 patients is 44.8 per cent in Jharkhand as against the national rate of 48 per cent, the bulletin said, adding that the mortality rate is 0.76 per cent compared to the national rate of 2.83 per cent.

A total of 91,722 people are in various government quarantine centres in the state and 2,85,789 people are placed under home quarantine, it said.

