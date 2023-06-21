Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress Working Committee to be announced by end of this month, say sources

The much-awaited Congress Working Committee (CWC) of the Congress Party is likely to be announced by the end of this month. Congress amended its constitution in February this year during the Raipur session to raise the number of CWC members from 25 to 35 with fifty per cent reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, minorities, and those under 50 years of age.

The working committee of Congress is the highest decision-making body of Congress. There will be many new faces who will be inducted into the CWC as the party has decided to give 50% reservations to various categories.

As per sources, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Shelja, Tariq Anwar, KC Venugopal, and Mukul Wasnik will continue to be the General Secretaries in the new CWC as well, while leaders like Avinash Pandey, Chella Kumar, H K Patil, and Dinesh Gundorao, both of whom have been inducted into the Karnataka Government, Bhakt Charan Das, Manish Chatrath, Raghu Sharma, and Harish Chaudhari will be replaced by new faces.

The party will try to accommodate all its former CMs and Union ministers so that they are part of the team with which the party will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Former CMs like Ashok Chavan, Prithvi Raj Chavan, and Harish Rawat will be given responsibilities either in the AICC or in their states, apart from that former union ministers like Ajay Maken and Subodh Kant Sahai will be given some role in AICC. Also, former Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut will be given an important role in Delhi and could be made in charge of an important state.

The party will create a new department for election management, Ajay Maken could be made the chairman of that department, and Karnataka GS Randeep Singh Surjewala may be given a role of a senior observer in an election-bound state like Madhya Pradesh, where the in-charge and the PCC of the state are at loggerheads with each other.

The PCC chiefs of some states, which include Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, could also be changed. As per sources, the list will be announced anytime after May 23.

Also Read | Congress decides not to hold elections to Congress Working Committee

Also Read | Congress panel approves amendments to its constitution, ex-PMs to be permanent members of CWC

Latest India News