'Direct battle between Congress, TRS at Telangana elections': Rahul Gandhi in Warangal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the president of TRS K Chandrashekhar stating that it will be a direct battle between Congress and Telangana Rashtriya Samithi.

"We will topple TRS in elections and it will be a direct battle between Congress and TRS... The person who has ruined the dream of Telangana, and stolen lakhs and crores from the youth, poor, we will not forgive them." Addressing the 'Rythu Sangharshana Sabha' -- a farmers' rally organised to highlight their plight -- Gandhi said as soon as the Congress forms its government in Telangana, farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived and farmers will get the right MSP (minimum support price) of crops.

While raising the issue of increasing farmer suicides in the state he asked, "Widows of farmers in the state are crying, there are thousands of them whose husbands committed suicide, whose responsibility is it?"

"Telangana's farmers need not be scared. As soon as Congress forms govt, Rs 2 lakh (farm) loans will be waived off and you (farmers) will get the right MSP. This will be done in a few months' time (of Congress forming govt)", he said at the rally.

Gandhi asserted that Congress party tickets will be provided to candidates on the basis of merit rather than their financial background. Gandhi addressed a public rally in Telangana after three long years. Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rythu Sangharshana’ meeting, which is being held at the Arts College grounds, is being seen as a precursor to the 2023 assembly polls in Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi issued a ‘Warangal declaration’ for farmers, which included promises made by Congress to provide a better MSP, quick paddy procurement, support for horticulture and vegetable crops as well as special assistance to chili and turmeric farmers.

