Shocking! Cockroaches roaming around tray table in Bhubaneswar-bound IndiGo flight | Watch video

Cockroaches in flight: As Air travel is witnessing an increase in fares with each passing day, passengers are looking for the best services onboard. But it seems that passengers are not happy with the services of Indian airlines as their services are not up to the mark. In a shocking state of affairs, an IndiGo airlines passenger shared a video of a cockroach roaming around on the tray table on a Mumbai-Bhubaneswar flight.

In a video, it can be seen that a cockroach is roaming around on the tray table where the passenger is having snacks.

‘Really unhygienic’

The passenger was very disappointed with the airline’s service and said that “it is really unhygienic and unacceptable as a passenger.” The video is of Friday afternoon when the passenger was travelling to Bhubaneswar.

This is not the first time that insects have been found on a flight. Earlier too passengers have complained about such incidents.

Grammy winner Ricky Kej found cockroach on IndiGo flight

Earlier, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej posted a video on Twitter that showed a small cockroach on an IndiGo flight. Kej spotted the insect while on a flight from Patna to Delhi on October 13, 2022. “A cockroach travelling with us on @IndiGo6E flight 6E2064 from Patna to Delhi on the 13th of October. I am sure it got a complimentary meal,” he said.

Later, responding to the composer, the airline said, “Mr Kej, while stringent cleaning and fumigation is done before every flight, at times, these insects find a way inside. In any such case, customers may reach out to our crew as they’re always there to help. ~Team IndiGo.”

A day later, the airline again apologized and said, “Mr Kej, we regret the unpleasant experience you had. We understand that spotting an insect onboard is definitely upsetting and we take such feedback seriously. While all our aircraft undergo deep cleaning and fumigation before every flight departure,½”.

“Be assured, the same was done again immediately after it was brought to our attention. We truly value your patronage and look forward to welcoming you onboard soon for a better experience. ~TeamIndiGo 2/2,” it added.

Another such incident was reported by a Vistara airline passenger on 14 October, The passenger said that he found a cockroach in his packed food. Posting on Twitter, Nikul Solanki, in his tweet wrote that there was a ‘small cockroach in Air Vistara meal.’



An Air India passenger also complained about a cockroach on a food plate at Air India’s lounge for premium passengers at the Delhi airport. “Dear @airindiain cockroaches on food plates at your Delhi Lounge for business and first-class passengers. Disgusting,” Harinder Baweja, a journalist by profession, tweeted along with a picture of a roach on her plate.

