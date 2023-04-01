Swedish national arrested for allegedly molesting IndiGo cabin crew onboard

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A chargesheet was filed by the police, in Andheri court on Friday.

Mumbai: In yet another unruly incident onboard, a Swedish national was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member onboard an IndiGo Bangkok-Mumbai flight, officials said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonasm (63). The accused was arrested on Thursday after a complaint by IndiGo Airlines and was produced in the Andheri court on Friday and granted bail the same day. A chargesheet was filed by the police, in Andheri court on Friday. Police said they have started further investigations into the case.

Also Read: 2 drunk flyers abuse crew, co-passengers on Dubai-Mumbai flight, arrested; 7th incident in 2023

Notably, this is the 8th unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, according to officials. On March 23, Mumbai's Sahar Police booked two IndiGo flyers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew, police said earlier in the month.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Drunk passenger vomits, defecates near toilet of Guwahati-Delhi IndiGo flight

Latest India News