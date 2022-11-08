Three Chola-era idols seized from German national in Puducherry | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC German national wanted to open a museum

Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID on Tuesday said three Chola-era idols, said to be in the possession of a German national, were seized from him in Auroville, Puducherry.

Experts believe that these antique idols could belong to Chola-era and are reported to be worth several crores in the international market, the idol wing claimed.

Nataraj, Amman and Chandrasekhara’s idols

The bronze idols of Nataraj, Amman and Chandrasekhara were discreetly concealed on an attic in the first floor of the German national's sprawling house in Auroville, Puducherry.

Planned to set up a museum?

During the investigation, it came to light that the German national and his wife had planned to set up a museum on their premises by obtaining some more exhibits.

Probe is on to find out if he had smuggled antique idols to Germany from India and the persons from whom he had purchased or sourced the idols.

On November 7, acting on a specific information, the Idol Wing team led by inspector Indira searched the residence of the German national and seized the idols of Nataraj, Amman and Chandrasekhara.

The German nationals resisted but the team, armed with a warrant from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), proceeded with the search and found three antique idols tucked away in the attic of the bedroom.

"When asked, the German couple replied that they did not possess any documents pertaining to the idols and refused to answer queries on the origin or the source from where the idols were obtained.

Also, the couple refused to sign the seizure papers," a release from the Idol Wing said.

Nevertheless, the seizure was legally effected in the presence of Irumbai Village Administrative Officer Raja and Village Assistant Sukumar.

The Idol Wing registered a case. The idols were produced before the ACJM in Kumbakonam.

Inspector Indira and her team were rewarded by DGP IW CID, K Jayanth Murali, IG Dhinakaran and superintendent of police Ravi for their excellent work. DGP C Sylendra Babu appreciated the inspector and her team for the successful operation.

