Home-cooked food, western toilet, separate cell: What Chidambaram wants in ED custody

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram will be interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media money laundering case till October 24. A Delhi Court sent Chidambaram in ED custody on Thursday and allowed him certain facilities. Chidambaram has been granted permission to have home-cooked food, western toilet, medicines, separate cell during his ED custody.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year-old senior Congress leader. The Delhi court also extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram till October 24 in the INX media corruption case lodged by the CBI. The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX media money laundering case lodged by the ED.

In Tihar jail, Chidambaram was permitted home-cooked food one time a day. He was also allowed medical checkups in the jail after a request was made by his legal team. He has been in Delhi's Tihar jail since September 5, after the CBI finished questioning him in the case.

