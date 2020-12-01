Day after PM Modi allays apprehensions on new laws, farmers call meeting to discuss Centre's offer for talks

Image Source : PTI Centre invites agitating farmers' organisations for talks

Protesting farmers have called a meeting later in the day to take a decision on the Centre's offer to hold talks as they continue their agitation at Delhi border points against the government's new agri laws. The Centre has invited leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders for the last five days to lodge their protest against the three farm laws. Farmers fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise the agriculture sector.

"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told PTI on Monday.

The invitation from Tomar came after consultations among senior BJP leaders over the ways to reach farmers' leaders. "Now, the meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital," Tomar said, adding those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1.

The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.

Tikri border closed for traffic

Meanwhile, Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

Traffic Alert



Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two wheeler trafficAvailable Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda,Dhansa ,Daurala,Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera,Palam vihar and Dundahera — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 1, 2020

READ MORE: PM Modi reaches out to protesting farmers, cautions them against falling prey to 'propaganda'

Earlier on Monday, PM Narendra Modi said that the new farm laws have brought new options and opportunities for farmers and also provides legal protection against to them. Speaking at function in Varanasi, the Prime Minister said that while everyone can raise questions in a democracy but there is a new trend in which some people are spreading misinformation and canards against the decisions taken by the government.

"These forces have spread misinformation to such an extent that it is unbelievable. They did not even allow welfare schemes to be implemented in states where they are in power," he said, adding that the old system option was still open for farmers. "These are the same people who have been duping farmers for decades. The MSP was always announced but never implemented. Their mega schemes never reached the beneficiaries," he said.

Latest India News