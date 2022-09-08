Central Vista, India Gate visitors can now avail Delhi Metro's bus service | Here's time, pickup point, route

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: View of the revamped Central Vista Avenue

Central Vista: The Delhi Metro has said it will provide bus service for those visiting India Gate and Central Vista from September 9 onwards, following the inauguration of Central Vista.

Anuj Dayal, the Principal Executive Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the visitors will be able to board the buses from Bhairon Road.

"Electric buses will be deployed at the pickup point of Bhairon Road to pick up the visitors and drop them at gate No 1 of the National Stadium C Hexagon, from where the India Gate and Central Vista can be accessed by walk," Dayal said.

The director also said that six buses will be operated on the route and will be available for the visitors from 5 pm and the last pick up will continue till 9 pm. This facility will be available initially for a week.

State-wise food stalls, revamped walkways & parking lots at Central Vista

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security, but people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed in the garden area from the India Gate to Man Singh Road.

Along the Rajpath, the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metre has been developed with greenery all around. Also, the new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.

Parking space for 1,125 vehicles has been created in the entire stretch. A parking space for 35 buses has been created near the India Gate.

Seventy-four historic light poles and all chain links have been restored. Over 900 new light poles have been installed. Concrete bollards have been replaced with over 1,000 white sandstone bollards to maintain the precinct's character.

