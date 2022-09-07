Kartavya Path: Drone visuals of the revamped Central Vista | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View of Rajpath at the Central Vista Avenue, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Kartavya Path: The proposal to rename Rajpath, Central Vista parks area in the national capital as 'Kartavya Path' was approved by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday.

This comes ahead of the inauguration of the redeveloped Central Vista region in Delhi.

A drone visual of the newly revamped Central Vista ‘Kartavya Path’, which will soon be opened for public use, has also surfaced. Rajpath stretches through Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

A special meeting of the NDMC presided over by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi was held. Lekhi, who is also a member of the NDMC, said the proposal was approved during the meeting.

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special council meeting today," Lekhi said.

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the member of NDMC, was not present in the meeting. The civic body later released the resolution that was passed in the meeting to rename Rajpath.

"NDMC council has resolved the renaming of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns as Kartavya Path in a special meeting held at Council Room Palika Kendra, New Delhi today (Wednesday)," the resolution read.

The resolution also stated that the department concerned may initiate further necessary action such as changing of names on boards and signages, on the decision taken by the Council.

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the abolition of symbols related to colonial mindset.

Modi has stressed on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence.

Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', officials said, adding "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over"

