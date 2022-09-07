Delhi's iconic Rajpath is now Kartavya Path, NDMC passes proposal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of Rajpath which is now Kartavya Path

Kartavya Path: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council.

"We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today," Lekhi said. NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He said now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'.

The Centre has decided to rename Rajpath and Centre Vista lawns stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as 'Kartavya Path'. On September 8 evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

'Colonial mindset'

Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule. In his Independence Day speech this year, the prime minister stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset. The prime minister has stressed on the importance of everyone fulfilling their duties in the 25 years leading to 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of Independence. Both these factors can be seen behind the name 'Kartavya Path', sources said, adding "this is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over".

Image Source : PTICombo image shows the Rajpath and surrounding areas during pre-Independence (top left), celebrations in 1947 post-Independence (top right), Republic Day celebrations in early-Independence years (bottom left) and Republic Day celebrations in recent times.

Name change

In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was renamed A P J Abdul Kalam Road. In 2017, Dalhousie Road was renamed Dara Shikoh Road. Also, Teen Murti Teen Murti Chowk was changed to Teen Murti Haifa Chowk in 2018. There have been several proposals to rename Akbar Road, but nothing has been done yet.

Major missing

The revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security. But people would miss only one thing -- food will not be allowed on the lawns from India Gate to Man Singh Road. The stretch will open for the public after 20 months. On the day of the inauguration, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

Latest India News