CBI nabs senior Central Railway engineer for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday nabbed a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DME) of Central Railway for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to clear bills of a contractor at his office, officials said.

The complainant supplies vehicles to the Central Railway on rent. His vehicles were deployed at Nagpur railway station and the Divisional Railway Manager's office.

As the bills for the last seven months were not cleared by the CR, the contractor approached the senior DME, officials said.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

