Gomti river front project: CBI registers fresh case, searches at over 40 locations

The CBI has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow, which was undertaken during the Samajwadi Party's government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case in the alleged irregularities in the ambitious Gomti river front project in Lucknow, which was undertaken during the Samajwadi Party's government in Uttar Pradesh.

The agency is conducting raids at 42 locations in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan. In UP, the raids are being conducted in Etawah, Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Agra, Noida and Rae Bareli.

189 Uttar Pradesh government officers, including the then engineers, and others have been named as accused in the FIR. This is the second FIR related to the project by the CBI.

In the 2022 UP assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party, under Akhilesh Yadav, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress, among others, will try to wrest the state from the BJP.

