Budget Session: India will stand on four strong pillars youth, women, farmers and poor, says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday listed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's achievements and assured that in the coming days, India will stand on 4 strong pillars youth, women, farmers and poor. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi attended the joint session.

In her joint address, the President also said the Indian economy used to be among the 'fragile five' but was now moving in the right direction and at the right pace due to several reforms undertaken by the government in the last 10 years. "According to the NITI Aayog, in the 10-year rule of my government, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty," she said.

Murmu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the women's reservation bill.