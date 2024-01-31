Wednesday, January 31, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Budget Session: India will stand on four strong pillars youth, women, farmers and poor, says President Murmu

Budget Session: India will stand on four strong pillars youth, women, farmers and poor, says President Murmu

In her first address to the joint sitting in the new Parliament building, Murmu said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats the challenges of the past and puts maximum energy into building the future.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2024 12:40 IST
President Droupadi Murmu
Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday listed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's achievements and assured that in the coming days, India will stand on 4 strong pillars youth, women, farmers and poor. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi attended the joint session.

In her joint address, the President also said the Indian economy used to be among the 'fragile five' but was now moving in the right direction and at the right pace due to several reforms undertaken by the government in the last 10 years. "According to the NITI Aayog, in the 10-year rule of my government, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty," she said.

Murmu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the women's reservation bill.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Latest News