Image Source : PTI BSP president Mayawati condoles Lalji Tandon's demise

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday condoled the demise of Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon. She took to Twitter and said that he was a very cultured and social person. Tandon died at a hospital here early Tuesday morning. He was 85. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

मध्यप्रदेश के गवर्नर व यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार में कई बार वरिष्ठ मंत्री रहे श्री लालजी टण्डन, जो काफी सामाजिक, मिलनसार व संस्कारी व्यक्ति थे, उनका इलाज के दौरान आज लखनऊ में निधन होने की खबर अति-दुःखद व उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 21, 2020

In August 2003, Mayawati as the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had tied 'Rakhi' on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' to Tandon, who was then the Union housing and urban development minister.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival to celebrate any brother-sister like relationship in which sisters tie a talisman, or amulet, called the 'rakhi', around the wrists of their brothers, symbolically protecting them.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage