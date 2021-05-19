Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) BSF foils infiltration bid in J&K's Samba, Pak intruder arrested

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday late evening foiled an infiltration bid along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested a Pakistani intruder. Troops successfully foiled an infiltration bid in Banglaid area of Samba district.

Police said that this was the second infiltration attempt in the Samba sector in the past fortnight. Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5.

"A Pakistani national was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB under the cover of darkness and was challenged by the Indian border guards," an official said.

He said BSF fired a few rounds, resulting in a bullet injury to the intruder in his back.

The intruder was arrested and was being treated for the bullet injury at a BSF hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

With PTI Inputs

READ MORE: Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Kashmir's Khanmoh encounter

READ MORE: Terrorist surrenders before security forces in Kashmir, three eliminated in encounter

Latest India News