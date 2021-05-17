Two Al-Badr terrorists killed in Kashmir's Khanmoh encounter

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir



Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

Both terrorists are said to be members of the Al-Badr terror outfit. IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed about the development. Earlier, one terrorist was identified as dead but one more unidentified terrorist was killed later.

"Two terrorists killed in the encounter were from Al-Badr terror outfit", said IGP Kumar.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The encounter had started in Kashmir's Khanmoh area.

(With IANS Inputs)

