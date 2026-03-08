Axar Patel vs NZ batters: How has India's star spinner fared against Black Caps ahead of T20 WC final?

Ahmedabad :

India and New Zealand take on each other in the final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides will face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. With the final right around the corner, there is no doubt that both New Zealand's and India's squads are filled to the brim with stars.

One of the biggest challenges for New Zealand in the summit clash should be India’s ace all-rounder Axar Patel. Over the course of the tournament, Axar has been an important part of the Indian squad, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the World Cup final.

Continuing on the same note, let us have a look at how Axar Patel has fared against New Zealand’s batting attack in T20 cricket over the years. Notably, Axar has the best record against Glenn Phillips, dismissing him three times in 21 deliveries and conceding 31 runs in the process.

Could Axar play a big role for India in the T20 World Cup final?

Speaking of Axar Patel’s record against the rest of the New Zealand batting attack, it is interesting to note that the star all-rounder boasts a good record against the majority of the Black Caps’ squad.

For instance, he has bowled 26 deliveries against Daryl Mitchell, where he has conceded 34 runs and has dismissed him two times. Against Mark Chapman, he has conceded 33 runs and has dismissed him two times.

The only New Zealand batters that he has yet to dismiss are Tim Siefert, James Neesham, and Rachin Ravindra. However, it should be noted that he has barely bowled against the three in T20 cricket so far.

Axar Patel's record against New Zealand's batting attack:

Batters Balls faced Runs scored Dismissals Average Glenn Phillips 21 31 3 10.33 Daryl Mitchell 26 34 2 17 Mark Chapman 24 33 2 16.5 Finn Allen 10 15 1 15 Tim Siefert 10 10 0 NA James Neesham 8 4 0 NA Rachin Ravindra 3 3 0 NA

Also Read: