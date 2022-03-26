UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son meets with an accident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's son on Saturday met with an accident. Reports suggest that Yogesh's Fortuner had collided with a tractor. However, Yogesh and his people did not suffer any serious injury.

The BJP has retained him as deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, despite losing the poll from Sirathu assembly constituency. The party high command has sent a clear message that Maurya, a backward class leader, will continue to lead from the front particularly in view of the next Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have once again given a clear indication that they see Maurya as the voice of the backwards in the Hindi heartland.

Latest India News