Mumbai reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 11,64,222, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the fourth time since last Wednesday (August 16), the city has witnessed more than 10 cases in a day. On August 17, the city reported 16 cases, while 12 infections each was logged on August 19 and August 20. According to a BMC bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,776.