A fire broke out in the office of a private company at an industrial complex in Thane city of Maharashtra early Thursday morning, an official said. No person was injured in the blaze, he said, adding that two rooms on the first floor of a two-storey building in the complex suffered damages. The blaze erupted at 4.32 am in the engineering office of Supertech Instrumentation Service (I) Pvt Ltd at the Vardhaman Industrial Complex in Gokul Nagar.