Breaking News December 18 LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Friday, December 18, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2020 8:07 IST
The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 75 million, including  1,668,166 fatalities. As many as  52,846,886 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views, and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

 

Latest India News

  • Dec 18, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    PM Modi to address MP farmers via VC

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address farmers of Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing today.

  • Dec 18, 2020 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    5 states constitute 52% of total recovered cases

    Five states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala constitute 52% of total recovered cases in the country, as per Union Ministry of Health.

  • Dec 18, 2020 8:06 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Mizoram reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

    Mizoram reported 9 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt. 

    • Total cases: 4,094
    • Active cases: 164
    • Discharges: 3,923
    • Deaths: 7
  • Dec 18, 2020 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Madhu Rao

    Delhi's air quality in the 'poor' category

    Delhi's air quality in the 'poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research. 

    IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius in the national capital today.

