  4. Mission 2024: BJP gives new national role to Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje and others | Full list

Mission 2024: BJP gives new national role to Raman Singh, Vasundhara Raje and others | Full list

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Nivedita Dash
New Delhi
Updated on: July 29, 2023 10:54 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced national office bearers. Keeping state elections in view, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh have been given new national roles. Telangana state president Sanjay Bundy has been removed from his post and made General Secretary. Uttar Pradesh's Radhamohan Agarwal has also been made General Secretary.

Radha Mohan Agarwal from UP, Sunil Bansal from Rajasthan, Kailash Vijayvargiya from Madhya Pradesh have been given the responsibility of National General Secretary. A total of 8 leaders have been made National General Secretary.

Maharashtra's Vinod Tawde has been made national general secretary. Pankaja Munde, who is said to be unhappy with the party top brass, has been appointed as national secretary along with Vijaya Rahatkar.

 

 

 

