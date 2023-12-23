BJP eyes to ‘stun’ Opposition with overwhelming show in 2024 polls, aims bigger victory than 2019

Follow us on Image Source : X/BJP Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda

BJP meeting: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing to win an “unprecedented majority” in next year’s general elections, as part of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the key organisational leaders to work towards bolstering the party’s vote share by 10 per cent, sources said on Saturday (December 23). The development comes as the BJP held its two-day brainstorming meet of BJP's national office-bearers and state presidents on Friday and Saturday.

The Prime Minister’s reported remark is significant as the Opposition has come together one a single platform under the umbrella of an alliance I.N.D.I.A, aiming to shrink the BJP votes and defeat the party, consequently ousting it from power at the Centre. Over 25 parties are part of the flock, which include major parties from the North as well as South India, including Congress, JDU, RJD, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Left, and AAP.

PM Modi's 'mantra' to BJP leaders

PM Modi has called for raising the BJP’s vote share by 10 per cent from its show in the 2019 polls when the ruling party had fetched over 37 per cent of votes while the National Democratic Alliance led by it had bagged around 45 per cent votes.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has also asked the party leaders to reach out to first-time voters and advised them to focus on spreading the word about the government's positive works instead of joining issues with opposition parties in their "negative" campaign.

He emphasised on the need to reach out to women, youth, farmers and the poor. The Prime Minister asked party leaders to connect the maximum number of them with the ongoing 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', which aims at saturation of his government's flagship welfare schemes.

What did Amit Shah say?

Addressing the occasion on the concluding day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections should leave the Opposition “stunned”, sources said.

"We have to reach every home with our ideology and historic works of BJP governments and make Modi ji prime minister again in 2024 with an unprecedented majority," Shah later posted on X about his address at the meet.

BJP’s previous achievements in vote share rise

Since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, the party has continuously striven to raise its vote share to 50 per cent in the state Assembly polls and have also succeeded in several elections.

Shah said that the BJP's massive win in the recent assembly polls under PM Modi's charismatic leadership shows that the trust of every group and people of every region is only in the prime minister.

Shah, like the Prime Minister, also highlighted the primacy of the organisation in elections and said that the BJP should score such an “overwhelming” victory in 2024 that the Opposition thinks several times before challenging the party, sources said.

According to sources, the BJP top brass did not set any specific target of the seats, but stressed on ensuring a victory bigger than the 2019 win when the party won 303 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

(With PTI inputs)

