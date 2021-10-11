Top BJP leaders discuss election strategy for UP; PM, Amit Shah, Nadda visits to state likely in coming days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

With less than 6 months left in 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP's top brass including president JP Nadda on Monday held deliberations to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming polls.

Besides Nadda, BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Union Minister, election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, state unit president Swatantar Dev Singh and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal were among those who attended the meeting that lasted for nearly five hours.

The meeting was held at the party's previous headquarters at 11 Ashok Road, which is now being used as a war room for election management.

Poll program discussed

Sources said the leaders discussed the current situation in Uttar Pradesh and the poll programmes to be held there.

The party has prepared a blueprint for holding 100 programmes in 100 days, the sources said.

The BJP has already announced that it will hold more than 200 OBC sammelans in the politically crucial state.

Sources said Union Minister Amit Shah may soon visit UP and participate in a program in Kanpur while JP Nadda may attend an event in Gorakhpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may visit Kushinagar on October 20.

Will Lakhimpur violence impact BJP's performance

Though investigating agencies are probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident to find out the truth behind the violence which killed 8 including farmers, BJP workers, and a journalist, the violent episode coupled with the ongoing farmers' protest may impact party's performance.

Earlier in the day, Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State (MoS) Ajay Mishra and accused in the Lakhimpur violence case, was sent to 3-day police custody.

Opposition continue to press on Ajay Mishra's resignation

Congress leaders led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra staged a silent protest on Monday, demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and justice for the bereaved families.

Congressmen sat on a "maun vrat" in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO park, demanding the dismissal of the Union minister and justice for the families of the dead farmers, party spokesman Ashok Singh said.

Congress workers and leaders, including state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu, Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra, party’s leader in the Legislative Council, Dipak Singh, also converged on the park here and were later joined by Priyanka, he said.

