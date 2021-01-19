Image Source : IAF/TWITTER India, France to hold bilateral air exercise at Jodhpur air force station

The Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force (Armée de l'Air et de l'Espace) are set to conduct a bilateral air exercise at the Jodhpur air force station. The bilateral air exercise - Ex Desert Knight-21, will be conducted from January 21 to January 24, 2021. During the bilateral air exercise, the French side will participate with Rafale, Airbus A-330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT), A-400M Tactical Transport aircraft and approximately 175 personnel. The Indian side's participation, meanwhile, will include Mirage 2000, Su-30 MKI, Rafale, IL-78 Flight Refuelling Aircraft, AWACS and AEW&C aircraft.

The exercise marks an important milestone in the series of engagements between the two air forces. As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force have held six editions of Air Exercises named 'Garuda', the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France.

#IndoFrenchEx



Indian Air Force preparing to #Bienvenue @Armee_de_lair as the IAF and the French Air and Space Force come together for a bilateral Air Exercise, #DesertKnight21, at Air Force Station Jodhpur from 20 to 24 Jan 21. pic.twitter.com/9GSADe4Cfe — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 19, 2021

As measures to further the existing cooperation, the two forces have been gainfully utilising available opportunities to conduct 'hop-exercises'.

The French Air and Space Force deployment while ferrying to Australia for Ex Pitchblack in 2018 was hosted by IAF at Air Force Stations Agra and Gwalior for exercise with fighters and MRTT aircraft.

Presently, the French detachment for Ex Desert Knight-21 is deployed in Asia as part of their 'Skyros Deployment' and will ferry in forces to Air Force Station Jodhpur.

The exercise is unique as it includes fielding of Rafale aircraft by both sides and is indicative of the growing interaction between the two premier Air Forces.

As the two detachments commence their air exchange from January 20 onwards, they will put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability.

