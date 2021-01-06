Image Source : PTI Bihar govt plans to open 'Dhabas' on highways to promote tourism (Representational Image)

The tourism department in Bihar has come up with the concept of opening 'Dhabas' on all state and national highways. The aim is to promote tourism in the state and generate revenue for the government.

Jivesh Kumar, Tourism Minister in the Nitish Kumar government, confirmed the move saying the proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister's Office for approval.

As per the proposal, a 'Dhaba' complex would be constructed at every 30 km on the national and state highways, apart from four and six lane stretches connecting tourist places such as Gaya, Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Pawapuri, Bagha National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, Sitamarhi, Kaimur, among other places.

Sources said the 'Dhaba' concept came from the 302-km long Agra-Lucknow Expressway which has 'Dhabas' at a distance of nearly 100 km.

Each 'Dhaba' will have quality eateries, restaurants, ice-cream parlours, medical shop, small parks, apart from basic amenities such as clean toilets.

"The 'Dhabas' will be constructed by the state government and its outlets would be allotted to individuals. The idea is to create jobs in those places and generate revenue for the state government. The department will also give loans to individuals to establish outlets," an official said, requesting anonymity.

"The tourism department will ensure quality and hygienic food as well as clean toilets," the official added.

