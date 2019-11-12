Bihar: Three children drown in Nalanda while taking holy dip on Kartik Purnima

Three children drowned in Sakri river in Pavapuri area in Nalanda district in Bihar on Tuesday as they went to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival.

Nalanda: Three children drowned while taking a dip in a river on #KartikPoornima, in Pavapuri, earlier today. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2019

In another similar incident, three including two children drowned in a pond in Nawada in Bihar on Tuesday as they went to take a holy dip on the occasion of Kartik Purnima festival. The incident happened near Surya Temple.

According to ANI report, two teenagers drowned in a lake near a temple in Kowakol area of Nawada district, while one man named Avinash Kumar (40), who went to rescue them also died.

"The children had jumped into the river to take a dip but they did not know how to swim, so Avinash also jumped in the water to try and rescue them but he could not," ANI quoted a family member of deceased as saying.

The other two deceased have been identified as Anuradha (18) and Shilpi (18). All six bodies have been recovered and sent to district hospitals.

(with inputs from ANI)