WATCH: When a car was crushed between two trucks in horrific collision in Bhubaneswar

A horrific incident was captured on camera showing a car being crushed between two trucks in Bhubaneswar while another 4-wheeler was thrown away in another lane, killing at least one. The accident took place on National Highway-16 in Palasuni area of the Odisha capital, causing a massive traffic jam.

The impact of the collision was so strong that the car was completely crushed, killing the driver on the spot.

The video shows two trucks and a car stopping on NH16 in Palasuni when suddenly another speeding truck coming from behind did not stop hitting the traffic ahead.

A blue colour car was crushed into pieces while another white car was pushed away onto another lane, senior Journalist at Sambad shared the video.

Video shows a chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles that left one person dead and three others injured in Bhubaneswar, police said.

In the impact of the crash, the car jumped the road divider and collided with another vehicle moving in the opposite direction. At least three other vehicles were also involved in the accident.

