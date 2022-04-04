Muzaffarnagar: Years after woman got her ovaries removed, MRI report shows them 'fine'; probe launched

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE MRI centres under police radar after 'wrong' report in UP district

Highlights The woman had visited the pathology for an MRI and the report showed her ovaries 'fine'

The woman then approached a police station claiming the path lab is furnishing misleading reports

She also alleged misbehaviour by the path lab staffers after she objected to the report

MRI centres in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar are now under police radar after a woman in her complaint claimed misleading medical report by a renowned pathology lab. According to the woman, who had got her ovaries removed earlier, she had visited the pathology for an MRI, the report of which showed her ovaries 'fine and without any swelling'.

Shocked over the report, the woman along with her husband approached a police station, claiming a city-based renowned pathology lab is doing fraud with patients.

"I had got my ovaries removed a few years back. Then, how come they are fine and shown in the MRI report? This is fraud," the victim stated in the complaint.

She also alleged misbehaviour by the path lab staffers after she objected to the report.

According to Gulzar Mirza -- the victim's husband, also a journalist with a Hindi daily newspaper in Muzaffarnagar, "When I complained about the report, the staff offered to conduct an MRI again, but I refused. When I tried to shoot the heated argument of the staff on my mobile phone, they snatched my phone and pushed and dragged me. They also misbehaved with my wife."

The Civil Lines police have now started an investigation into the matter.

Commenting on the complaint and the incident, Chief Medical Officer of Muzaffarnagar said, "We are going to launch a checking drive to verify the unauthorised MRI centres across the district. It is a serious issue as the MRI centre has issued a wrong report. A probe has been ordered into the matter."

Circle Officer city, Kuldeep Singh told reporters that "We have received a complaint and a probe is on. Action will be taken accordingly."

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Cardiologist at Delhi govt-run hospital sacked after death of 3 patients

Latest India News