Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 likely between December and February 2024: Sources

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir

The second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra by Congress is likely to take place between December this year and February 2024, sources said on Tuesday (November 7). Rahul Gandhi had led the first phase of the Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7 last year to January 30, 2023, during which he had covered 4,081 kilometres in 12 states and two Union territories, 75 districts and 76 Lok Sabha constituencies. Congress had said recently that Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 is "under consideration".

Some Congress Working Committee members had urged that the Yatra phase 2 be undertaken from the eastern part of the country to the west.

Addressing a briefing on the deliberations of the first meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), P Chidambaram had said members of the party's top decision-making body have requested to organise "Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from east to west".

"That matter is under consideration," he said in response to a question about organising the second edition of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

During the course of the first phase of the yatra, Rahul Gandhi had addressed 12 public meetings, more than 100 street-corner meetings and 13 press conferences.

Opposition leaders such as National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Raut and NCP's Supriya Sule, had also walked alongside Rahul Gandhi at various points in time during the march.

