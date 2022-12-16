Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi-led padayatra completes 100-day | What has happened so far- 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Cultural activities on roads to welcome Bharat Yatris added beauty to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' completed 100 days on Friday. The padayatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has been passing through Rajasthan. Many political analysts said that the massive foot march campaign is an attempt to relaunch the ‘brand Rahul Gandhi’ ahead of the crucial 2024 General Election. It is also seen as a move to mobilise the party cadres and inject confidence in them after a series of election debacles. Only time will tell whether 3,570 km-long march over 150 days will get success to revive Congress or not.

Meanwhile, as the yatra completes 100-days, here we listed 10 highlights

1. ‘Maa’ & Politics: Congress tweets Rahul’s pic with mother

On October 06, then Congress president Sonia Gandhi joined party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' being led by Wayanad MP and her son Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka's Mandya. Mother-son duo- were seen sharing some heart-warming moments during the Yatra.

In a viral picture, Rahul is seen tying the shoelaces of his mother. The picture was tweeted by Congress' official Twitter handle- giving a caption in Hindi “Maa”. This was the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year.

2. Swara Bhasker joins Rahul Gandhi

On December 01, Bollywood actor Swara Bhaker walked along with Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the photos, Swara, dressed in a white kurta is seen waving at fans and sharing a hearty laugh with Gandhi as they indulge in conversation. The photo was posted on the official Twitter account of Indian National Congress party.

3. National Anthem blooper

On November 16, ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ witnessed an awkward moment when a different song began to play instead of the national anthem. The incident took place after Gandhi ended his speech at Washim in Maharashtra and announced that there would be ''Rashtrageet". Those on stage stood in attention, but when an unknown song started playing, the Congress leader looked around in surprise.

4. Rahul Gandhi plays football

On November 05, Rahul Gandhi, showing his love for sports, was seen playing with a football on the street while walking during the padayatra in Choutukur in Andole. The ball was being passed from Gandhi to another participant of padayatra to Wayanad MP. As they were progressing ahead in the march, they kept kicking the ball pushing it ahead.

5. KGF Chapter-2 copyright issue

November 07, A Bengaluru court directed Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for allegedly infringing the statutory copyright owned by MRT Music by illegally using sound records of the film KGF Chapter-2. However, later the matter was resolved.

6. Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka performs 'aarti'

On November 25, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday performed 'aarti' at Narmada Ghat in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. Former MP chief minister Kamal Nath, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra and their son Rehan were also seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi on the third day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg.

7. Twirling moustache moment

On November 25, Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh joined Rahul Gandhi in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. The two were seen talking to each other animatedly, and also twirling their moustaches -- a nod to the boxer's native Haryanvi style -- in a video shared by the party's Twitter handle.

8. Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan joins Rahul

On December 14, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan joined Bharat Jodo Yatra. Videos shared on social media showed the ex-RBI Governor and Rahul Gandhi having a discussion while marching.

9. Controversial godman 'Computer Baba' walks along Rahul

December 03, Controversial self-styled godman Namdeo Das Tyagi aka 'Computer Baba' took part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday with the ruling BJP wondering how an accused person like him who was arrested in an encroachment case in the past could walk with Rahul Gandhi.

10. Controversial politician Kahhaiya Kumar walks with Rahul

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was a Bharat Yatri along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for first couple of days. BJP criticized Congress saying Gandhi is saying he is on Bharat Jodo Yatra while walking with member of ‘Tukde Tukde gang’.

