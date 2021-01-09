Bhandara hospital fire: Leaders condole infants' death; demand probe, action against those responsible

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Bhandara: Charred remains of furniture and other equipment inside the newborn babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital after a fire which broke out in the wee hours, in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.

In a major incident, as many as ten infants died on Saturday after a fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra. The incident was reported from the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in the Bhandara district of the state, at nearly 2 am. According to a doctor's statement, all infants were between a month and three months old. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.

The details stated the smoke from the neonatal section of the hospital was at first noticed by a nurse, who raised an alarm. Thereby, doctors and other staff at the hospital reached the spot in five minutes. Seven other babies were later rescued by the fire brigade personnel from the 'inbound ward' of the unit. However, ten infants could not be saved.

Prima facie, the cause of the fire seems to be the result of an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, several leaders have condoled the death of the newborn babies and have also demanded a probe into the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to Twitter, today said, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible."

Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2021

Here's what other leaders said on the Bhandara hospital fire incident

President Kovind offers condolences

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said he was deeply saddened by the death of infants in a fire incident at a government hospital in Maharashtra and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the affected families. "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of infants in a fire accident in Bhandara, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their children in this heart-wrenching event," Kovind said in a tweet in Hindi.

महाराष्ट्र के भंडारा में हुए अग्नि हादसे में शिशुओं की असामयिक मृत्यु से मुझे गहरा दुख हुआ है। इस ह्रदय विदारक घटना में अपनी संतानों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 9, 2021

Amit Shah offers condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expresses grief over the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. "I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families," tweeted the home minister.

The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 9, 2021

CM Thackeray orders probe

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed grief over the death of newborn babies in the fire at the Bhandara district hospital and ordered a probe. Thackeray spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope. A statement by the Chief Minister's Office stated, "The chief Minister has ordered a probe in the entire incident. He spoke to the district collector and police superintendent and asked them to probe the fire."

Fadnavis demands strict action

Terming the death of ten newborn babies in a fire in the Bhandara district hospital in Maharashtra a "very painful" incident, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday demanded a thorough probe. "The government should carry out a thorough inquiry into the incident and initiate action against those who are responsible for the death of 10 infants. It is a very painful accident," Fadnavis said.

Rahul Gandhi appeals to state govt to provide all assistance to affected families

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of newborn babies in the Maharashtra hospital fire and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured. "The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic. My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic.



My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives.



I appeal to Maha Govt to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured & deceased. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2021

Maharashtra Health Minister announces ex-gratia to families

Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister today announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased in the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital. In a video message, Tope also said, "The preliminary information available indicated that three infants died from burn injuries in the Bhandara district civil hospital while suffocation caused by smoke is the cause of the death of seven other infants." He said the hospital staff saved seven other infants admitted in the affected Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"The medical staff on duty opened the windows and doors of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit wards and shifted the infants to adjoining wards. However, they could not save the 10 infants," he said.

"Persons responsible for this incident will not be spared. A detailed inquiry is ordered. We will try to avoid such incidents in future by learning from this tragedy," he added.

Maharashtra Governor conveys deepest condolences

Taking to Twitter, the Governor of Maharashtra said, "Extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital. Convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent children who lost their lives."

Extremely saddened to know about the most tragic incident of fire at Bhandara Civil Hospital. Convey my deepest condolences to the families of the innocent children who lost their lives. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 9, 2021

Anil Deshmukh orders investigation

"Deeply anguished by the tragic fire accident that took place at the natal care unit of a hospital in Bhandara district, Maharashtra that has costed lives of 10 newborn babies. I have ordered a thorough investigation of this incident & I will visit the spot myself today," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said through Twitter.

Deeply anguished by the tragic fire accident that took place at the natal care unit of a hospital in Bhandara district, Maharashtra that has costed lives of 10 newborn babies. I have ordered a thorough investigation of this incident & I will visit the spot myself today. — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) January 9, 2021

Ajit Pawar orders audit of all hospitals

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered an audit of all hospitals on an urgent basis following the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital that claimed the lives of 10 babies.

Deepender Hooda expresses grief

महाराष्ट्र से अस्पताल में आग लगने से 10 नवजात शिशुओं के निधन की दिल दहलाने वाली दुर्घटना की खबर आ रही है। निशब्द हूँ। अपने नवजात को खोने वाले मात-पिता को ढाँढस बांधने के लिए कोई शब्द पर्याप्त नही हो सकते।ईश्वर से प्रार्थना हैं कि परिजनों को इस पीड़ा की घड़ी में शक्ति दें।ॐ शान्ति — Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) January 9, 2021

