Bareilly 'love jihad': BJP, VHP workers ransack police station over alleged inaction, girl's video surfaces

Image Source : INDIA TV Bareilly love jihad case.

Scores of Bharatiya Janata Party and VHP workers created ruckus at a police station in Bareilly on Tuesday against alleged police inaction in solving a 'love jihad' case. According to the protesters, the case involves a girl who was kidnapped and forced to marry a non-Hindu boy.

The mob ransacked the Kila police station and damaged its furniture demanding action against kidnappers. Hours later, the allegedly abducted girl's video surfaced online wherein she can be heard saying that she was an adult and had left her home with her boyfriend Bilal on her own.

Agitators, however, claim that the video was shot under pressure. They are now demanding from the police to arrest Bilal and recover the girl.

The protesters remained at the police station for over an hour. Police had to use force to disperse the mob. Local BJP MLA Arun Kumar and Bithri MLA Pappu Bhartaul too reached the police station.

Bareilly’s SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said that the inspector of Kila police station has been sent to lines and the in-charge and two constables of the Malukpur police outposts were suspended.

Sajwan informed that an FIR has been lodged against five persons for ransacking the police station and damaging its property. He said that police would examine the CCTV footage to identify those involved in creating ruckus at the police station.

The top cop added that an FIR has also been registered in connection with the alleged abduction of the girl and a search is underway to recover her.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage