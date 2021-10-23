Delhi: Bangladeshi artist Rokeya Sultana’s exhibition show postponed indefinitely

Follow us on Image Source : DD NEWS Bangladeshi artist Rokeya Sultana’s exhibition show postponed

Bangladeshi artist Rokeya Sultana’s exhibition show, which was scheduled to be held in Delhi from today, has been postponed. The exhibition organised by the Bengal Foundation and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) was reportedly postponed at the behest of the latter, media reports stated. The development comes amid the ongoing communal violence in Bangladesh.

The exhibition, planned to be held at the Lalit Kala Akademi in New Delhi, was to feature more than 100 artworks, 35-40 photographs, animation videos, film and sculptures of the Bangladeshi artist.

The exhibition aimed to represent over four decades of practice of the Bangladeshi artist and to mark 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh.

Scheduled to begin from today, the exhibition was to be showcased at Rabindranath Tagore Centre, ICCR, Kolkata, from December 11 to January 2. Later, it was scheduled for Bengal Shilpalay in Dhaka from January 21 to March 9.

Meanwhile, Sultana, who has been in Delhi for more than a week now, is hopeful for the re-scheduling of her exhibition. She said she hopes to hear from the ICCR soon.

Rokeya Sultana has been a student at Santiniketan and the exhibition was to showcase some of her significant works from her best-known figurative series “Madonna” and “Relations”, her abstract interpretations of the Bangladeshi landscape and nature in “Earth Water Air”, and the print series “Fata Morgana”.

