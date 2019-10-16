Ayodhya Dispute: Lawyers representing Hindu and Muslim sides come together for a pic

Image Source : GONIKA ARORA Rajeev Dhavan (left) represented the Muslim side while K Parasaran (right) represented the Hindu side

They fought a fierce legal battle against each other in the Supreme Court of India for many days. Heated arguments and counter-arguments took place inside the courtroom for the last 40 days. But when the battle was over, lawyers Rajeev Dhawan and K Parasaran set an example of how the fabric of unity keeps our country together. Rajeev Dhavan represented the Muslim side in Ayodhya case while K Parasaran represented the Hindu side. They argued fiercely when the court was in session but once the proceedings were over, both of them came together for a photo.

Both of them stood beside each other, their hands on each other's shoulders. And looked at the shutterbugs who clicked what can be a photo that probably will be remembered for a long time.

Supreme Court of India on Wednesday reserved verdict on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya. The five-judge bench led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi has reserved its verdict in the 70-year-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. The bench also comprises Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justice S.A. Nazeer.

The arguments in Ayodhya case, which were going on for the last 40 days came to an end today. Earlier, the deadline to finish arguments in the case was October 18, but it was earlier advanced to October 17. The deadline was advanced yet again by a day and Supreme Court said that the arguments need to finish today, that is, October 16.

Section 144 had been already imposed in Ayodhya District in anticipation of a verdict today. Section 144 was imposed in Ayodhya District on October 13 by the District Magistrate. Section 144 will remain into effect till December 10. When Section 144 is imposed four or more people cannot assemble together in a public place.

