Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act in 'major step' towards UCC

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act (1935). The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Friday.

Speaking about his government's decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On 23.22024, the Assam cabinet made a significant decision to repeal the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam."

Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah called the government's decision a major step towards the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"The District Commissioner and the District Registrar will now be in charge of registering Muslim marriages and divorces under the new structure. The 94 Muslim registrars who were employed under the revoked Act will also be released from their positions and given a lump sum payment of Rs 2 lakh," Jayanta Mallabaruah said.

The state cabinet minister further said that the latest government's move will have wider ramifications, especially prohibiting child marriage.

"The administration intends to address the issue of child marriage, which is defined as the union of individuals under the ages of 18 for women and 21 for men, by repealing this Act," the minister added.

Assam government's move came weeks after Uttarakhand became the first state after independence to pass the Uniform Civil Code.

