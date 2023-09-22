Asian Games: India lodges strong protest, Anurag Thakur cancels China visit over ban on Arunachal players

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting as well as Sports, Anurag Thakur, has cancelled his visit to China owing to 'targeted, pre-mediated' discrimination against some Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry ahead of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

"Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China," said the MEA in an official statement.

India further rejected differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity and asserted that Arunachal Pradesh "was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India".

The MEA further said that India has lodged a strong protest in New Delhi and Beijing and slammed China for violating the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules prohibiting discrimination against competitors from member-states.

"Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests," the statement added.

Row over Arunachal sportspersons

Arunachal Pradesh's Wushu athletes have reportedly been unable to travel to China for the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou. The trio of Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were forced to stay back in Delhi even though the other squad members did not suffer any issues and were able to travel to Hangzhou.

As per reports, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has given the accreditation cards to the three athletes but their cards could not be downloaded for validation. Notably, this was not an issue for the other athletes. The trio was part of the 11-member Wushu squad that was set to leave for China on Wednesday night from the IGI Airport.

Bhupendra Singh Bajwa, the chef-de-mission of India for the Asian Games took the issue with the Olympic Council of Asia and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee. Earlier, the Chinese embassy in Delhi issued stapled visas to the three athletes when a 12-member contingent was to travel for the World University Games in Chengdu. The trip was called off after India lodged a strong protest at the time.

