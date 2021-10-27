Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Will SRK's son go to rehab? HC to continue bail plea hearing today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aryan Khan

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | Bombay High Court will continue the hearing for Aryan Khan's bail plea today (October 27). Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs related case is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. NCB opposes the bail saying Aryan could be linked to a larger drug nexus and giving him bail could lead to tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses. Whereas, Aryan Khan's lawyers claim the NCB is misinterpreting the 23-year-old's WhatsApp chats with actress Ananya Panday and others. He also argued that a 'young man' like him should be sent to rehab rather than jail.

On a related note, the Mumbai Police informed an inquiry has been initiated to verify alleged extortion claims against NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials while probing the Mumbai-drugs-on-cruise case.

Check this space for Aryan Khan Drugs Case and Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE updates:

