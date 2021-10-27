Wednesday, October 27, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Will SRK's son go to rehab? HC to continue bail plea hearing today
Live now

Aryan Khan Drugs Case LIVE Updates: Will SRK's son go to rehab? HC to continue bail plea hearing today

Aryan Khan Drugs case LIVE Updates | The Bombay High will continue the bail plea hearing of Aryan Khan today. Shah Rukh Khan's son was arrested by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede earlier this month. He is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2021 7:29 IST
Aryan Khan
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Aryan Khan

Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates | Bombay High Court will continue the hearing for Aryan Khan's bail plea today (October 27). Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs related case is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail with another accused Arbaaz Merchant. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. NCB opposes the bail saying Aryan could be linked to a larger drug nexus and giving him bail could lead to tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses. Whereas, Aryan Khan's lawyers claim the NCB is misinterpreting the 23-year-old's WhatsApp chats with actress Ananya Panday and others. He also argued that a 'young man' like him should be sent to rehab rather than jail. 

On a related note, the Mumbai Police informed an inquiry has been initiated to verify alleged extortion claims against NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials while probing the Mumbai-drugs-on-cruise case. 

Check this space for Aryan Khan Drugs Case and Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE updates:

 

Latest India News

Live updates :Mumbai Drug Bust LIVE Updates (Oct 27)

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 27, 2021 9:04 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Nawab Malik continues with his allegations against Sameer Wankhede. In his latest tweet, he claims that in the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede a Nikah was performed.

  • Oct 27, 2021 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    NCB opposes Aryan Khan's bail

    The NCB opposed Aryan Khan's bail plea in an affidavit filed before the HC, alleging he was not just a consumer of drugs, but also involved in illicit drug trafficking. The agency said prima facie investigation revealed that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant and was in touch with "some persons abroad who appear to be part of an international drug network". The affidavit further said though drugs were not recovered from Aryan Khan, he "participated in the conspiracy".

  • Oct 27, 2021 8:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Mumbai NCB's Zonal Direct Sameer Wankhede reached Mumbai from Delhi late at night. However, he did not say anything in Aryan Khan case or NCB vigilance investigation.

    India Tv - Sameer Wankhede at airport

    Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

    Sameer Wankhede at airport

  • Oct 27, 2021 7:54 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Arguments put forth by Aryan's lawyer

    In the HC, Aryan Khan's lawyers Mukul Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued before Justice N W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had no evidence against him.

    • He contended that the "legislative intent" behind the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, under which Aryan Khan and others, were arrested was reformation in cases involving small quantities of drugs. The Act intends that young persons be treated as victims and not as accused, he said.
    • Aryan Khan is a "young boy with no prior antecedents," Rohatgi added.
    • "Section 64A of the Act provides immunity to those persons who have been accused of possessing small quantities. If these persons are agreeable to be sent to rehab then that should be allowed. Aryan's case is not even of possession or consumption," Rohatgi said, adding he cannot be held responsible for some other person's alleged possession of drugs.
    • The 23-year-old has been wrongly arrested and kept in jail for over 20 days, he said.
    • The case was being blown out of proportions by some people who have vested interests and the media was paying attention to it because of some unsavoury controversies, otherwise it was a simple case, he added.
    • "There is no evidence of consumption, no recovery of drugs and absolutely no evidence to show his participation in this so-called conspiracy and abetment as alleged by the NCB," Rohatgi said.
  • Oct 27, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    2 accused granted bail by court

    In another development related to the cruise drugs case, a special NDPS Act court granted bail to two accused arrested in the case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu.
    They are the only accused who have been granted bail so far in the much publicized case, in which 20 people, including Aryan Khan, were arrested since the alleged seizure of drugs on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast early this month.

  • Oct 27, 2021 7:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Aryan distances himself from Sameer Wankhede's extortion row

     The legal team of Aryan Khan told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday there was no evidence against him in the drugs-on-cruise case and was wrongly arrested as he distanced himself from the raging allegations of extortion attempt against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who came under a fresh around of attack from Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

  • Oct 27, 2021 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Bombay High Court will resume the hearing of Aryan Khan's bail plea in the Mumbai cruise drug case today (October 27). During arguments on Tuesday, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi argued that Shah Rukh Khan's son is a "young man" who should be sent to rehab rather than jail. The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise. At present, Aryan is lodged at the Arthur Road Jail. Along with him, another accused Arbaaz Merchant is also stationed there. Whereas, Munmun Dhamecha is at Byculla women prison. 

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News