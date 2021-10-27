Old photos of Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday stir up the Internet amid drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH, TWITTER/MODIFIED_HINDU Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday

The names of Aryan Khan and Anaya Panday have been mired in Mumbai Drugs Case. While Shah Rukh Khan's son is in Arthur Road Jail, Ananya is being interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau. In the midst of this, old photos of the celebrity kids are doing rounds on the Internet. In the photos, the duo can be spotted together on multiple occasions. In one of the photos, Aryan's sister Suhana Khan and their friend Navya Naveli Nanda are also seen with them.

Netizens are sharing these pictures across social media platforms. While many are supporting the star kids, others think, the law should be equal for one and all. Take a look:

For LIVE updates related to Aryan Khan Drugs Case click here

There was no immediate relief for Aryan Khan (23), the jailed son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as the HC adjourned to Wednesday the hearing on his bail plea after several hours of argument by the defence team headed by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. In the HC, Aryan Khan's lawyers Rohatgi and Satish Maneshinde argued before Justice N W Sambre that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had no evidence against him.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Dhamecha by the NCB, along with others. While Aryan and Merchant are now lodged at the Arthur Road prison, Dhamecha is at the Byculla Women's Prison. A special court for NDPS cases had refused to grant them bail.

Talking about Ananya and the case, the Bollywood actress failed to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau on Monday for questioning in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan. Panday was earlier questioned by the NCB for two days last week and was called again on Monday.

The NCB officials wanted to gather more information about the chats and hence, she was summoned. The NCB had seized Panday's laptop and mobile phone.