Do not panic, assure there will be no shortage of essential services: Kejriwal amid lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured the city's residents that there will be no dearth of essential items after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the nation. Addressing a presser with Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Kejriwal said," After PM Modi's speech yesterday people started lining up at shops for essential services. I again appeal to people to not do panic buying, I assure everyone that there will be no shortage of essential services." He also announced that the administration will be issuing e-passes to those delivering essential commodities such as groceries, pharmacies, etc, and will be opening a helpline to address grievances by the end of the day.

The CM further informed, "Police Commissioner has introduced a helpline number at his office, if you face any difficulty you can call at this number. The number is: 23469536."

PM Modi on Tuesday announced a national-wide lockdown for 21-day from midnight, but urged people not to panic.

"Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight Covid-19 and create a healthier India," he said.

