Kejriwal's AAP threatens to skip Opposition meet in Patna tomorrow | HERE is WHY

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has threatened to skip the Opposition parties meeting, which is scheduled to be held on June 23 in Patna, if Congress doesn't join the protest against the Centre's ordinance. "If Congress won’t assure support against Centre’s ordinance in the Patna opposition meeting, then Aam Aadmi Party to walk out of the meeting," said AAP sources.

